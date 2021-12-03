Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Sport-Holding's 'Why We Kneel, How We Rise' named Sports Book of the Year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Holding's 'Why We Kneel, How We Rise' named Sports Book of the Year

Holding's 'Why We Kneel, How We Rise' named Sports Book of the Year

FILE PHOTO: Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 19, 2021 Former West Indies cricket player Michael Holding before the races Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

03 Dec 2021 04:09AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 04:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

West Indies bowling great Michael Holding's book "Why We Kneel, How We Rise" won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award on Thursday.

The book covers racism in sport, examining the root causes of the issue, the toll it takes on communities and the world.

It features contributions from athletes such as Olympic champion Usain Bolt, soccer World Cup winner Thierry Henry and four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

William Hill said in a statement that judges described Holding's book as "one of the most important sports books you will ever read".

Holding said he felt it was really important to write the book, which beat five other nominees to the 30,000 pounds (US$39,930) prize.

"I hope it encourages people to educate themselves about the issues raised," said Holding, who wrote the book with the help of journalist Ed Hawkins.

"I am proud and honoured to receive the iconic William Hill Sports Book of the Year award, and I hope this will help us spread the message of 'say no to racism' and importance of learning more about this important topic."

Holding's book is the sixth cricket-related book to win the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award, which bills itself as the world's longest established and richest sporting literary prize.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us