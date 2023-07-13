Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Hollywood actors union sets strike vote for Thursday as talks break down
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Hollywood actors union sets strike vote for Thursday as talks break down

Hollywood actors union sets strike vote for Thursday as talks break down
Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) members walk the picket line as SAG-AFTRA union announced it had agreed to a 'last-minute request' by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for federal mediation, but it refused to again extend its existing labor contract past the 11:59 p.m. Wednesday negotiating deadline, in New York City, U.S., July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hollywood actors union sets strike vote for Thursday as talks break down
FILE PHOTO: Workers and supporters of the Writers Guild of America protest outside Universal Studios Hollywood after union negotiators called a strike for film and television writers, in the Universal City area of Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Hollywood actors union sets strike vote for Thursday as talks break down
Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) members walk the picket line in front of Netflix offices as SAG-AFTRA union announced it had agreed to a 'last-minute request' by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for federal mediation, but it refused to again extend its existing labor contract past the 11:59 p.m. Wednesday negotiating deadline, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hollywood actors union sets strike vote for Thursday as talks break down
Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) members walk the picket line as SAG-AFTRA union announced it had agreed to a 'last-minute request' by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for federal mediation, but it refused to again extend its existing labor contract past the 11:59 p.m. Wednesday negotiating deadline, in New York City, U.S., July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hollywood actors union sets strike vote for Thursday as talks break down
A sign hangs as striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) members walk the picket line outside Rockefeller Plaza, as SAG-AFTRA union announced it had agreed to a 'last-minute request' by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for federal mediation, but it refused to again extend its existing labor contract past the 11:59 p.m. Wednesday negotiating deadline, in New York City, U.S., July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
13 Jul 2023 04:07PM (Updated: 13 Jul 2023 04:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES :The SAG-AFTRA actors union said its negotiators unanimously recommended a strike after labor talks with Hollywood studios failed to yield an agreement.

SAG-AFTRA said its national board would meet Thursday to vote on a strike. If approved, actors would join film and television writers who walked off the job in early May.

Both SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are demanding increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

The writers' strike has sent late-night television talk shows into endless reruns, disrupted most production for the fall TV season and halted work on big-budget movies.

An actors' strike would force the remaining U.S.-based productions from Hollywood studios to shut down and put more pressure media companies to find a resolution.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.