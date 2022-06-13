Logo
Hollywood talent agency UTA acquires London-based Curtis Brown Group
13 Jun 2022 11:33PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 11:33PM)
UTA, one of Hollywood's largest talent agencies, on Monday said it has reached a deal to acquire London-based Curtis Brown Group, a prominent literary and talent firm.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As the entertainment industry has evolved, so too have the agencies that represent talent and broker deals. UTA has expanded its portfolio to include online influencers, podcasters and eSports, and made nearly a dozen acquisitions since 2014.

The Curtis Brown deal would expand UTA's global footprint in one of the world's thriving creative markets.

Founded more than a century ago, Curtis Brown represents such authors as Margaret Atwood, Jojo Moyes, Lucy Foley and Ben Macintyre, as well as the literary estates of Ian Fleming, John le Carré, Daphne du Maurier, A.A. Milne, and John Steinbeck. The firm has grown and diversified over the last decade to include talent representation.

Source: Reuters

