Horse struts catwalk at Chanel's Paris Haute Couture show
Charlotte Casiraghi appears on a horse at the end of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
25 Jan 2022 11:57PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:57PM)
PARIS : French fashion house Chanel shook up conventions by sending a horse out onto the catwalk at its Haute Couture show in Paris on Tuesday.

The animal was ridden by Charlotte Casiraghi, a niece of Prince Albert of Monaco and a competitive showjumper who is also a Chanel brand ambassador.

Wearing a Chanel jacket made of black tweed and decorated with sequins, Casiraghi rode out at the start of the show, cantering several times around a catwalk designed to resemble a horse training ring.

The rest of the models - this time on foot - came out onto the catwalk afterwards.

The show, at the Grand Palais Ephemere, an exhibition and performance space in Paris, was conceived by Virginie Viard, who became Chanel's creative director in 2019 following the death of haute couture icon Karl Lagerfeld.

(Additional reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark Porter)

Source: Reuters

