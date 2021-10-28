Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Huge restored mosaic goes on display in Jericho
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Huge restored mosaic goes on display in Jericho

Huge restored mosaic goes on display in Jericho
General view of Hisham's Palace that has one of the largest mosaic panels in the world after it was opened to the public, in Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 25, 2021. Picture taken October 25, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Huge restored mosaic goes on display in Jericho
A Palestinian visits Hisham's Palace that has one of the largest mosaic panels in the world after it was opened to the public, in Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 25, 2021. Picture taken October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Huge restored mosaic goes on display in Jericho
Palestinians visit Hisham's Palace that has one of the largest mosaic panels in the world after it was opened to the public, in Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 25, 2021. Picture taken October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Huge restored mosaic goes on display in Jericho
Palestinians visit Hisham's Palace that has one of the largest mosaic panels in the world after it was opened to the public, in Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 25, 2021. Picture taken October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Huge restored mosaic goes on display in Jericho
General view of Hisham's Palace that has one of the largest mosaic panels in the world after it was opened to the public, in Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 25, 2021. Picture taken October 25, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
28 Oct 2021 05:44PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 05:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERICHO, WEST BANK : One of the largest mosaic panels in the world has been unveiled after a US$12 million multi-year restoration project at Hisham’s Palace in Jericho in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Sunday unveiled the Umayyad-era mosaic, a total of 38 carpet-like mosaic panels covering 827 square metres.

    Elevated platforms were built to assure that the visitors can enjoy the site of the mosaic without treading on it.

(Reporting by Adel Abu Nemeh and Nuha Sharaf; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us