Hungary's Sziget festival lines up Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa for 'grand comeback'
FILE PHOTO: 62nd Grammy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 – Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Mike Blake
FILE PHOTO: Musical group The Arctic Monkeys arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FILE PHOTO: Lewis Capaldi receives the award for Song of the Year for 'Someone You Loved' at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
23 Nov 2021 08:49PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 08:44PM)
BUDAPEST : Hungary's Sziget, which organises some of the largest music festivals in Europe, said on Tuesday it would make a "grand comeback" next year with its biggest event including Arctic Monkeys and Dua Lipa.

Sziget was forced to cancel its main Sziget Festival, which routinely draws several hundred thousand visitors to an island in the River Danube in Budapest, this year and in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are preparing for the 2022 Sziget (festival) with great enthusiasm, with a programme that is worthy of a 'grand comeback' after a long break," Tamas Kadar, Sziget's chief organiser, said in a statement.

The lineup next August during the week-long festival includes the band Kings of Leon from the United States, Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa, Bastille and Lewis Capaldi from Britain, and Belgium's Stromae.

The festivals staged by the company, in which U.S.-based private equity firm Providence Equity Partners bought a 70per cent stake in 2017, have been a huge tourist draw to Hungary, where the tourism industry accounts for more than a tenth of economic output.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

