Inspired by dream of flying, Cambodian man builds 'airplane house'

SIEM REAP, Cambodia : A Cambodian man, inspired by a lifelong dream of flying, has built a home that is modelled on a plane, complete with a fuselage-like structure standing 6 metres (19.69 ft) above the ground housing his two bedrooms and bathrooms.

The concrete construction, which has mock engines, wings and a tailplane, was built by Chrach Pov, 43, and has created a stir in the district of Siem Reap province where he lives.

"I am so excited that I can fulfil my dream now even though it is not yet 100 per cent done," said Pov, who reckons he has spent about $20,000 so far after saving up for 30 years for the project.

The construction worker plans to build a coffee shop next to his home for visitors and still hopes to be able to fly on a real plane one day, despite admitting he is nervous about actually flying.