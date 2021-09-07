Logo
Italy's fashion industry sees recovery continuing as Milan's shows return live
07 Sep 2021 08:39PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2021 08:34PM)
MILAN : Italy's National Fashion Chamber (CNMI) said on Tuesday it expects a post-pandemic rebound to continue in the second half of 2021 as Fashion Week in Milan prepares to return with live shows and events at the end of September.

The industry body expects a 20.9per cent increase in turnover to 83 billion euros (US$98.49 billion) this year, though 2021 sales are still forecast 7per cent below levels recorded in 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We expect this data on the back of the trends of international trade and the levels of vaccination which will allow for a further loosening of restrictions before the pre-Christmas sale season," CNMI President Carlo Capasa told reporters.

This season's fashion week, traditionally dedicated to women, will also host many collections for men. Out of a total of 65 catwalk shows, 42 will be physical shows.

(US$1 = 0.8427 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Source: Reuters

