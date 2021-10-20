Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

It's not Kanye, it's Ye, after judge approves name change
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

It's not Kanye, it's Ye, after judge approves name change

It's not Kanye, it's Ye, after judge approves name change

FILE PHOTO: Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

20 Oct 2021 02:29AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 02:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : Rapper Kanye West has won legal approval to officially shorten his name to Ye.

The 44-year-old musician, record producer and fashion entrepreneur has used Ye as his Twitter handle for years and had petitioned a court to make it his full name with no middle name or last name. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved his request on Monday, according to court documents.

"Ye" also was the name of the singer's 2018 album. He told a radio host that year he believed ye is the most commonly used word in the Bible, where it means "you."

Representatives for the entertainer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The musician recently released his 10th studio album, "Donda," named after his late mother Donda West. He has been married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West for about seven years. The pair are in the process of getting divorced, though they remain friendly and have been spotted together recently in public.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us