Ivory Coast entrepreneur pours love and patriotism into fine chocolate
Ivory Coast entrepreneur pours love and patriotism into fine chocolate

Viviane Kouame, Ivorian chocolate artisan who aims to promote country's origin, mixes chocolate paste during the production of chocolates at Chocovi, her chocolate factory in Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
FILE PHOTO: An employee prepares to pack a chocolate bar in the shape of Ivory Coast map at Chocovi, the chocolate factory of Viviane Kouame, Ivorian chocolate artisan who aims to promote country's origin in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
FILE PHOTO: Cocoa beans used by Viviane Kouame, Ivorian chocolate artisan who aims to promote country's origin, are spread out to be dried at Akakro a farmer village in Sinfra, Ivory Coast April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
FILE PHOTO: Viviane Kouame, Ivorian chocolate artisan who aims to promote country's origin, breaks cocoa pods as she sits with farmers at a farm in Sinfra, Ivory Coast, April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
FILE PHOTO: Viviane Kouame, Ivorian chocolate artisan who aims to promote country's origin, looks at a customer tasting chocolate produced by her at a supermarket in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
16 May 2023 03:17PM
ABIDJAN : It was love at first sight for Viviane Kouame when, as a teenager growing up in Ivory Coast, she first saw cocoa trees with ripe pods on their trunks that reminded her of babies clinging to their mothers' backs.

She decided cocoa would be a part of her life, and in 2021 she set up her own company, Chocovi, to make and sell chocolate.

"I want to be the face of Ivorian chocolate," said Kouame, a rare female entrepreneur in a male-dominated industry.

Ivory Coast is the world's top producer of cocoa beans, but the vast majority are exported then processed elsewhere, with Ivorians missing out on the added value.

Chocovi is one of only a small number of companies making chocolate locally. So far, Kouame and her five employees are processing about 2 tonnes of cocoa per year and selling at stalls in malls in the commercial capital Abidjan, but she is seeking investors to scale up.

She expresses her patriotism through her elaborate packaging, with some chocolate bars shaped like a map of Ivory Coast and others wrapped in paper decorated with images of the country's beauty spots and cultural traditions.

Philomene Dable, a customer at a mall, was impressed with both form and content.

"I tasted the chocolate, it's pure, it's natural," she said, holding an elegant box wrapped in orange, white and green ribbons. "This box, with the national colours of Ivory Coast, it's wonderfully presented. I love it."

Source: Reuters

