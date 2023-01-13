Logo
James Cameron celebrated in Hollywood amid 'Avatar' success
Director James Cameron and Producer Jon Landau pose after placing their handprints and footprints during an event at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director James Cameron and Producer Jon Landau pose after placing their handprints in cement at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director James Cameron and Producer Jon Landau place their handprints during an event at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director James Cameron and Producer Jon Landau pose along with Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang during an event where they placed their handprints and footprints in cement at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director James Cameron poses with his wife Suzy Amis during an event where he and Producer Jon Landau placed their footprints in cement at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
13 Jan 2023 08:39AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 08:39AM)
LOS ANGELES : As "Avatar: The Way of Water" climbs the box office charts, director James Cameron stuck his hands and feet in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday to commemorate his contributions to the film business.

Longtime collaborator Sigourney Weaver tricked Cameron and producer Jon Landau into going barefoot for the ceremony. Usually, honorees keep their shoes on.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is expected to pass $2 billion in ticket sales in the coming days, making it among the highest-grossing movies of all time, along with the original "Avatar" and Cameron's "Titanic."

"The box office from our perspective allows us to continue. It's empowering," Cameron told Reuters. He has already filmed a third movie in the series.

"Writing and designing the subsequent two films, it's now going to pay off, so that's a good feeling," he added.

Source: Reuters

