Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star T.O.P., DJ Steve Aoki for join SpaceX moon trip
CNA Lifestyle

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who returned to Earth last month after a 12-day journey into space, attends a news conference after returning to Japan at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, in Tokyo, Japan January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato
South Korean rapper and actor Choi Seung-hyun, known by stage name T.O.P, poses in front of "Infantry" by Jean-Michel Basquiat that he curated, at Sotheby's preview four days ahead of the auction house's guest-curated auction of contemporary art in Hong Kong, China September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
May 29, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; American DJ Steve Aoki before the running of the 106th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
09 Dec 2022 06:47AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 06:47AM)
TOKYO : Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Friday revealed that K-pop star T.O.P. and DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members he plans to take on a trip around the moon next year, hitching a ride on one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets.

Maezawa bought every seat on the maiden lunar voyage, which has been in the works since 2018 and would follow his trip on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stint last year.

Source: Reuters

