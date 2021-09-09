Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child - People magazine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child - People magazine

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child - People magazine

FILE PHOTO: Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere for the film "Dark Phoenix" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

09 Sep 2021 01:24PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 01:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oscar-winning American actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, People magazine reported late on Wednesday.

The magazine said Lawrence's representative had confirmed the pregnancy, after news spread on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The 31-year-old Hunger Games star married Maroney, a New York art dealer, in a late 2019 wedding attended by celebrities such as Adele and Amy Schumer.

Lawrence won a best actress Oscar in 2013 for "Silver Linings Playbook".

She is also expected to star in "Bad Blood", a 2022 biopic of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes who is now standing trial for fraud https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/fraud-trial-theranos-founder-elizabeth-holmes-set-begin-2021-09-08. The movie is based on the May 2018 book of the same name by journalist John Carreyrou, whose work first exposed Theranos.

Lawrence was the world's highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016, according to Forbes.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us