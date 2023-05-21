Logo
Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman anchor Cannes competitor 'May December'
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "May December" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 20, 2023. Cory Michael Smith, Julianne Moore, Director Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton pose. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman anchor Cannes competitor 'May December'
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "May December" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 20, 2023. Cory Michael Smith, Julianne Moore, Director Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton walk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
21 May 2023 06:27AM
CANNES : Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore anchor director Todd Haynes' attempt at a fourth Palme d'Or in the drama "May December," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night.

Moore plays an older star who became tabloid fodder two decades earlier because of her relationship with a much younger man, played by Charles Melton - best known for "Riverdale."

Her life begins to unravel when Portman, a Hollywood actor, shows up to prepare for a role as Moore's character.

"Rarely do you get scripts that feature such compelling female characters at their centre and two characters at such different ages," Haynes told The Hollywood Reporter last week.

Both Moore and Portman have won Oscars for best actress, 2015's "Still Alice" and 2011's "Black Swan," respectively.

"May December," which was shot in just 23 days, is Moore's fourth time working with Haynes.

Source: Reuters

