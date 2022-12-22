Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Justin Bieber nears US$200 million deal to sell music rights: WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Justin Bieber nears US$200 million deal to sell music rights: WSJ

Justin Bieber nears US$200 million deal to sell music rights: WSJ
FILE PHOTO: Singer Justin Bieber poses at the premiere for the documentary television series "Justin Bieber: Seasons" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
22 Dec 2022 03:03AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2022 03:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pop star Justin Bieber is nearing a deal worth about US$200 million to sell his music rights to Blackstone Inc-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal includes the Canadian artist's interest in both his publishing and recorded music catalog, according to the report.

Hipgnosis buys song catalogs from artists and earns revenue when their music is streamed online or used in movies or advertising.

Bieber rose to fame when he was 13 years old following the success of his song "Baby". The pop star disclosed in June that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralyzed, forcing him to cancel his performances.

Fellow pop artist Justin Timberlake sold the rights to his songs, including hits such as "Cry Me A River" and "Rock Your Body", to Hipgnosis Song Management in May.

Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd announced a partnership in October to invest about US$1 billion to acquire music rights and manage catalogs.

Hipgnosis and Bieber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.