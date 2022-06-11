Logo
K-pop group BTS promotes new album with New York pop-up shop
Fans of the South Korean boy band BTS take pictures inside a newly opened pop-up shop selling BTS merchandise after the release of their new album "Proof" in in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fan of the South Korean boy band BTS takes a video inside a newly opened pop-up shop selling BTS merchandise after the release of their new album "Proof" in in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fan of the South Korean boy band BTS poses for a picture inside a newly opened pop-up shop selling BTS merchandise after the release of their new album "Proof" in in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fans of the South Korean boy band BTS wait in line to enter a pop-up shop selling BTS merchandise after the release of their new album "Proof" in in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar
11 Jun 2022 06:51AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 06:51AM)
South Korean K-pop boy band BTS are promoting the release of their new album with pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles.

Fans lined up from 7am on Friday to be among the first to purchase exclusive items created just for New York.

"It's hardly ever in New York, it's mostly LA – so, for them to do it here, it was just like, had to come," said fan Adriana Guzman.

Daniel Ealacios was directed to the store by his sister in Texas who was hoping her brother would snag her some merch. T-shirts will sell for $55, with hoodies priced at $120, and posters $18.

The group released their new album "Proof" on Friday in a highly anticipated return to the music scene as they celebrate the ninth anniversary of their debut.

The seven-member group last year became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards. Last week, they met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

Source: Reuters

