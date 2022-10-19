Logo
K-pop star BTS member Jin to release first solo single next week ahead of military duty
CNA Lifestyle

FILE PHOTO: K-pop boy band BTS member Jin poses for photographs during a photo opportunity promoting their new single 'Butter' in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

19 Oct 2022 09:47AM
SEOUL : K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week, the seven-member band's agency said on Wednesday, following this week's announcement that he will soon start military duty.

The song, titled 'The Astronaut', will be released on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT), with pre-orders to begin later on Wednesday.

"Since it's a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope 'The Astronaut' can be a gift to all of you," according to the Bighit Music statement posted on global fandom platform Weverse.

The announcement came after band's management group HYBE, which owns Bighit, on Monday said Jin will cancel a request to further delay his enlistment in late October. The other younger band members also plan to serve their compulsory service.

In June, BTS announced a break from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, but reunited on Saturday to perform a free concert in the city of Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the port city.

Source: Reuters

