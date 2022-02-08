Key nominations for 2022 Academy Awards

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards, the highest honors in the film industry, were announced on Tuesday. The awards will be presented on March 27.

Following is the list of key nominations:

BEST PICTURE

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem - "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch - "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield - "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith - "King Richard"

Denzel Washington - "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman - "The Lost Daughter"

Penelope Cruz - "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman - "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart - "Spencer"

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh - "Belfast

Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - "Drive My Car"

Steven Spielberg - "West Side Story"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciaran Hinds - "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur - "CODA"

Jesse Plemmons - "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons - "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee - "The Power of the Dog"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley - "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story"

Judi Dench - "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst - "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis - "King Richard"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"CODA"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs the Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul"

"Writing With Fire"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

"Drive My Car" - Japan

"Flee" - Denmark

"The Hand of God" - Italy

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" - Bhutan

"The Worst Person in the World" - Norway

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die"

"Be Alive" from "King Richard"

"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto"

"Down to Joy" from "Belfast"

"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days"

