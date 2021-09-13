Logo
Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for Song of the Year for "Driver's License." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Justin Bieber accepts the award for Artist of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Lil Nas X (L) performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
13 Sep 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 11:32AM)
The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony took place in New York City on Sunday, hosted by rapper Doja Cat.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

SONG OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo

GLOBAL ICON

Foo Fighters

BEST COLLABORATION

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"

BEST POP

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS

BEST HIP-HOP

Travis Scott featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. – "Franchise"

BEST K-POP

BTS – "Butter"

BEST R&B

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open"

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Source: Reuters

