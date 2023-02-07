Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Key winners at music industry's 2023 Grammy Awards
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Key winners at music industry's 2023 Grammy Awards

07 Feb 2023 12:38AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 12:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES :The biggest names in the music industry gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

Here is a list of winners in key categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Harry's House" - Harry Styles

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Samara Joy

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Harry's House" - Harry Styles

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

BEST R&B SONG

"CUFF IT"- Beyonce

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"A Beautiful Time" - Willie Nelson

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.