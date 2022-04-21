Logo
The King lives! Elvis impersonators return to Australian town
Elvis Presley impersonators Steve Fletcher and Len Connolly board a train at Sydney Central Railway Station before departing for the Parkes Elvis Festival, as the event returns following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Elvis Presley enthusiasts gather at the Sydney Central Railway Station before departing for the Parkes Elvis Festival, as the event returns following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An Elvis Presley enthusiast prepares to depart Sydney Central Railway Station for the Parkes Elvis Festival, as the event returns following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright boards a train at Sydney Central Railway Station before departing for the Parkes Elvis Festival, as the event returns following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
21 Apr 2022 04:22PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 04:24PM)
Thousands of hip-shaking Elvis Presley impersonators and fans of the late King of Rock and Roll returned on Thursday to the Elvis Festival in the Australian country town of Parkes for the first time in more than two years.

Now in its 29th year, the Parkes Elvis Festival was cancelled in 2021 because of COVID-19, which also pushed back the event this year from January, Presley’s birthday month, to April.

The festival, the biggest event of the year in Parkes, 357 km (222 miles) west of Sydney, attracts around 25,000 people, and business owners are happy the tourists are back.

"We have missed it. Not only business-wise, but we've missed the people, we've missed the fun, we've missed the music," local business owner Kristy Berry told Reuters.

The Elvis Express train pulled into Parkes on Thursday

packed with sideburn-sporting Elvis imitators, welcomed by jubilant fans who posed with them for photographs.

The festival holds a special place in the hearts of the Elvis impersonators.

"I love it every time I come to Parkes. It's the only festival that the whole town is immersed in Elvis," said Elvis tribute artist Kingsley Rock.

"When you sing a song and a genuine Elvis fan really reacts to that and enjoys it, that's the reward."

Source: Reuters

