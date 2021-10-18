Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker engaged, TMZ says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker engaged, TMZ says

Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker engaged, TMZ says
FILE PHOTO: Kourtney Kardashian arrives for the launch of her clothing line Kardashian Kollection for the British high street retail chain Dorothy Perkins in London November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker engaged, TMZ says
FILE PHOTO: 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
18 Oct 2021 08:59PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 08:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker are engaged, celebrity news website TMZ reported, and the couple have shared pictures of what appears to be a marriage proposal on a beach.

The couple both uploaded on Instagram photos of themselves amid an arrangement of red roses and white candles by the sea, with Kardashian adding the caption "Forever".

Her sister Kim Kardashian posted a separate video of the couple kissing, which showed Kourtney Kardashian sporting a large diamond ring. The video was soundtracked to chart-topper Bruno Mars' song "Marry You".

Barker, a drummer with rock band Blink-182, also shared messages of congratulations for the couple.

TMZ said the proposal took place at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

A spokesperson for Kourtney Kardashian was not immediately reachable for comment.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, went official with their relationship in February.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us