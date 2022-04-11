Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Kurt Cobain's blue guitar in Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' video to be sold at auction
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Kurt Cobain's blue guitar in Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' video to be sold at auction

Kurt Cobain's blue guitar in Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' video to be sold at auction

FILE PHOTO: Memorabilia including iconic clothing and musical instruments of the late Kurt Cobain of the legendary grunge band Nirvana, on display at the "Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses" exhibition of the Experience Music Project (EMP) in Seattle on April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

11 Apr 2022 08:02PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 08:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. : The iconic blue guitar Kurt Cobain rocked out with in Nirvana’s seminal 90s "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video is expected to fetch up to $800,000 when it goes up for auction next month.    

    With "Smells Like Teen Spirit" racking up more than 1.4 billion views on YouTube, the 1969 blue Fender is arguably one of the most famous in rock, said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions.

    "This is one of the most iconic guitars ever to come to the auction block, this is the blue Mustang Fender guitar, one of Kurt Cobain's favorite guitars of all time," said Nolan, standing beside a display of Kurt Cobain memorabilia at Julien’s Auction’s Beverly Hills showroom.

    "The guitar comes with its original case and, also, the guitar strap, so that's ... really important to collectors when they come to the auction to know the originality," said Nolan, who noted that the guitar has stayed with the family since Cobain's death in 1994.

The Cobain guitar is the star lot in the auction house’s Music Icons auction, taking place in New York and online from May 20-22.

Nolan said the auction house has conservatively estimated a price range for the guitar of $600,000 to $800,000 but noted "that's a very conservative auction estimate."

The auction house said a portion of the proceeds would go to a mental health charity.

The auction also features other items, including an original Kurt Cobain artwork of Michael Jackson, that is expected to fetch up to $40,000 (USD) and one of his cars, a 1965 Dodge Dart, expected to fetch between $400,000 to $600,000.

(Reporting by Omar Younis; Editing by Diane Craft)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us