Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

LaQuan Smith aims to lift spirits with new line at New York Fashion Week
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

LaQuan Smith aims to lift spirits with new line at New York Fashion Week

LaQuan Smith aims to lift spirits with new line at New York Fashion Week
Models present creations from the latest collection of LaQuan Smith during fashion week in New York City, New York, U.S., February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
LaQuan Smith aims to lift spirits with new line at New York Fashion Week
Models present creations from the latest collection of LaQuan Smith during fashion week in New York City, New York, U.S., February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
LaQuan Smith aims to lift spirits with new line at New York Fashion Week
Models present creations from the latest collection of LaQuan Smith during fashion week in New York City, New York, U.S., February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
LaQuan Smith aims to lift spirits with new line at New York Fashion Week
Models present creations from the latest collection of LaQuan Smith during fashion week in New York City, New York, U.S., February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
LaQuan Smith aims to lift spirits with new line at New York Fashion Week
Models present creations from the latest collection of LaQuan Smith during fashion week in New York City, New York, U.S., February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
15 Feb 2022 07:14PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 07:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Designer LaQuan Smith presented "a high-spirited" womenswear collection at New York Fashion Week, teaming oversized cosy jackets with skimpy leotards and sparkling mini dresses.

Actress Julia Fox opened the show on Monday in a long black dress, with a cutout at the front. She was followed by models wearing high-legged leotards or corsets, slit and cut-out dresses as well as shiny jackets or jumpsuits.

"This collection is really about the revival and the celebration of New York City ... and what it means to be a LaQuan Smith woman (which) is that she is all about being unapologetically sexy," Smith told Reuters.

"Because we've been through so much trauma in the world I think this collection is just high spirited, it's exciting, it's electrifying."

The Queens-born designer put zips on jackets, trousers and skirts. For the evening there were shiny red tops, jackets and matching ensembles.

Smith used a colour palette of bold blue, red, black and brown for the autumn/winter 2022.

New York Fashion Week ends on Feb. 16, with the seasonal catwalk presentations moving to London.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us