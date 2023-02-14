Logo
CNA Lifestyle

LaQuan Smith turns NY's Rainbow Room into catwalk at Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the LaQuan Smith Fall and Winter '23 collection at the Rainbow Room during Fashion Week in New York City, New York, U.S., February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Models are prepped backstage before presenting creations from the LaQuan Smith Fall and Winter '23 collection at the Rainbow Room during Fashion Week in New York City, New York, U.S., February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A model presents a creation from the LaQuan Smith Fall and Winter '23 collection at the Rainbow Room during Fashion Week in New York City, New York, U.S., February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
LaQuan Smith waves, after presenting his Fall and Winter '23 collection at the Rainbow Room during Fashion Week in New York City, New York, U.S., February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A model presents a creation from the LaQuan Smith Fall and Winter '23 collection at the Rainbow Room during Fashion Week in New York City, New York, U.S., February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
14 Feb 2023 07:14PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 07:14PM)
NEW YORK : Designer LaQuan Smith took over one of New York's most famed locations for his Fashion Week show on Monday, presenting his Fall 2023 collection at the Rainbow Room.

Smith turned the glamorous space on the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza into a catwalk with a celebrity star-studded front row that included musician Lil Nas X.

“This used to be where the high society would come and dance and get glammed up and drink champagne,” Smith said. "That is literally the lifestyle of the women that I dress."

Models wore dresses and trousers slit at the front or side, stripy jumpsuits and cropped tops with long tight skirts.

Jackets were worn with pencil skirts while evening gowns shimmered or bore big slits.

The moody colour pallet was broken up with eggplant, olive and ivory hues.

“This collection this season was really rich in texture when it came down to fabrications," Smith said.

"I worked with a lot of Italian boiled wools and double-faced satins. A lot of them stretched suedes, a lot of leather."

New York Fashion Week runs until Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

