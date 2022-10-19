Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

LA's Cakeland draws visitors with layers of frosting, crystals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

LA's Cakeland draws visitors with layers of frosting, crystals

19 Oct 2022 01:39AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 01:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : Swarovski crystals, mirrors and gallons of fake frosting and cherries are whipped together in an immersive Los Angeles art gallery built to feel like a giant multi-layered cake.

Visitors to Cakeland walk through a series of maze-like rooms built from the ground up out of what looks like lavishly decorated cakes, made entirely of artificial materials.

"Everything's fake. It needs to look beautiful," said artist Scott Hove, who created Cakeland.

"I've got to use acrylic instead of sugar. Otherwise, this is going to be Ant Land, there's going to be bugs everywhere."

Hove said he has long been fascinated by artificial representation of items, and collected fake food as a child. He said he chose cakes for the exhibit because they are beautiful and "fun to do," though he adds in some darker elements as well.

"I love how weird it is. I love the dark rooms and the creepy things mixed with the happy pastel aesthetic of this room. It's bizarre," said Maggie Nelson, a 22-year-old Los Angeles resident, as she walked through the gallery.

"It feels like you're inside the cake, but in like a layered way. It's a very layered cake."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.