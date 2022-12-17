Logo
'The limit is in your head' - disabled surfers compete in Canary Islands
Surfer Aitor Francesena, adapted surfing world champion, who was born with congenital glaucoma, is helped by his assistant after finishing the adaptive surfing competition, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Surfer Christopher Fernandez, with reduced mobility, rides a wave during an adaptive surfing competition, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Surfer David Fernandez, who suffered an accident which left him having to use a wheelchair a year ago, is helped by his team after finishing his adaptive surfing competition, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Surfer David Fernandez, who suffered an accident which left him having to use a wheelchair a year ago, surfs a wave during an adaptive surfing championship, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Surfer David Fernandez, who suffered an accident which left him having to use a wheelchair a year ago, prepares to enter the water during an adaptive surfing championship, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
17 Dec 2022 01:50AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2022 01:50AM)
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain : Blind surfer Aitor Francesena uses his sense of hearing to build a mental picture of how the waves are behaving when he goes into the sea.

Francesena, who lost his vision a decade ago, is the current world champion in adaptive surfing and is competing in the Open LPA Surf City 2022 championship, which runs from Dec. 15 to 18 at Las Canteras beach on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria.

In adaptive surfing, people with disabilities adapt their techniques and equipment to be able to practise the sport.

"I listen to the sea to hear whether the waves are big or small, strong or weak," Francesena said. "I build a picture, a map of how the sea is and normally I ask people who can see how it is. With that sketch that I've done, I get in the water."

"The limit is in your head. That's what people say and it's a fact," said David Fernandez, another competitor, who suffered an accident a year ago that left him having to use a wheelchair.

Source: Reuters

