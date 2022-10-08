Logo
Liverpool picked to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest
FILE PHOTO: Spectators watch the final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
FILE PHOTO: Participant James Newman of Britain performs during the final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
08 Oct 2022 02:40AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2022 02:43AM)
LONDON : The northern English city of Liverpool will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, on behalf of this year's winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict there.

Liverpool edged out the other candidate, Glasgow, as host city in a draw held live on BBC television on Friday.

While decades-long tradition dictates that the winner of the contest gets to host it the following year, the European Broadcasting Union had said safety and security reasons meant runners-up Britain were instead invited to host.

Source: Reuters

