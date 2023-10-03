Logo
Louis Vuitton applies geometric patterns to tailored classics
Louis Vuitton applies geometric patterns to tailored classics

Louis Vuitton applies geometric patterns to tailored classics
A model presents a creation by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Louis Vuitton applies geometric patterns to tailored classics
A model presents a creation by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Louis Vuitton applies geometric patterns to tailored classics
A model presents a creation by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Louis Vuitton applies geometric patterns to tailored classics
A model presents a bag creation by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Louis Vuitton applies geometric patterns to tailored classics
Models present creations by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
03 Oct 2023 12:22AM
(Refiles to correct spelling of Zendaya in paragraph four)

By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS : Louis Vuitton womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquiere sent out a lineup of tailored styles with a geometric touch for the LVMH-owned label's spring runway show, which was held in a gutted-out building on the famous Champs Elysees in Paris.

Models strode down the runway in black and white checks, stripes, and wide belts slung low, wearing long skirts paired with loose bomber jackets and leggy schoolgirl looks with short, double-breasted coats.

Shimmery jumpsuits with low necklines and glossy miniskirts added extra shine, while high-waisted trousers were elevated with voluminous sleeves.

The audience, which included American actress Zendaya, Louis Vuitton's menswear designer Pharrell Williams, and Felix from K-Pop group Stray Kids, sat in risers built in the vast, empty space, outfitted with spotlights and draped in orange plastic.

Paris Fashion Week winds up Tuesday, with labels including Chanel and Miu Miu.

(This story has been refiled to correct the spelling of 'Zendaya' in paragraph 4)

Source: Reuters

