Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Abloh with his final collection
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Abloh with his final collection

Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Abloh with his final collection
A model presents a creation by late designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2022 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Abloh with his final collection
Models present creations by late designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2022 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Abloh with his final collection
A model presents a creation by late designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2022 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
20 Jan 2022 11:04PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 11:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Fashion house Louis Vuitton paid homage to Virgil Abloh with a presentation of his final collection Thursday in Paris, taking to a surreal setting featuring a sunken house and oversize bed.

At the end of the show, models ambled around the set, some wearing white wings, and embraced one another, while the audience stood to take in the scene.

Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants who became fashion's highest-profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collections, died in November following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

Abloh's arrival at LVMH in 2018 marked the marriage between streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and camouflage pants with tailored suits and evening gowns. His influences included graffiti art, hip hop and skateboard culture.

The show was meant to "consolidate the themes and messages of the eight-season arc" created by the designer at the luxury house, according to the LVMH-owned label.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us