Louvre to display ancient Buddha statue, Quran fragment from Uzbekistan
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk near the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

21 Oct 2022 08:38PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 08:38PM)
TASHKENT : The Louvre museum in Paris will display dozens of artefacts from Uzbekistan that its experts helped restore, including a 2,000-year-old Buddha statue and a fragment of an 8th century Quran, the Uzbek government said on Friday.

A total of 70 restored artefacts will be shown in the Louvre between Nov. 23 and March 6, the state-run Culture and Arts Development Foundation said in a statement.

The Quran fragment, it said, had been stored for centuries in the village of Katta Langar and is one of the oldest copies of the Muslim holy book in existence.

Source: Reuters

