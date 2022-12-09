Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Lyon's Festival of Lights goes energy lite to save power
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Lyon's Festival of Lights goes energy lite to save power

Lyon's Festival of Lights goes energy lite to save power
The art installation "Time" by Philippe Roca and Marko Komar is seen on the Saint-Jean Cathedral during the festival of lights (Fetes des Lumieres) amid a worldwide energy crisis in Lyon, France, December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Lyon's Festival of Lights goes energy lite to save power
The art installation "Fireflies Field" by Studio Toer is seen in the Parc de la Tete d'Or during the festival of lights (Fetes des Lumieres) amid a worldwide energy crisis in Lyon, France, December 7, 2022. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Lyon's Festival of Lights goes energy lite to save power
The art installation "Le Nombre d'Or" by Javier Riera is seen in the Parc de la Tete d'Or during the festival of lights (Fetes des Lumieres) amid a worldwide energy crisis in Lyon, France, December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Lyon's Festival of Lights goes energy lite to save power
The art installation "Grand Mix" by Moetu Basile and David Passegand (Inook) is seen on the Musee des Beaux-Arts during the festival of lights (Fetes des Lumieres) amid a worldwide energy crisis in Lyon, France, December 7, 2022. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Lyon's Festival of Lights goes energy lite to save power
The art installation "Cymopolee" by Marc Sicard and Benjamin Neume is seen on the Place de la Republique during the festival of lights (Fetes des Lumieres) amid a worldwide energy crisis in Lyon, France, December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
09 Dec 2022 01:12AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 01:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LYON : Lyon's 'Fete des Lumieres', or Festival of Lights, which features intricate light structures projected on historical monuments and public buildings across town, is toning things down a bit this year due to the energy crisis, organisers said.

"We are in a period of sobriety, so we took special care regarding the choice of technology", Lyon mayor Gregory Doucet told reporters.

The cost of electricity for the four-day festival, which has 30 artworks consisting of monumental projections, immersive installations and luminous objects, amounts to only 3,500 euros ($3,684), he said.

Artists were asked to save energy by using more efficient LED bulbs, and the environmental impact of their artwork was taken into account during the selection process.

"(The festival) is now part of the city's DNA. It's important to maintain this event, but that doesn't mean we can't send a message of sobriety," Doucet explained.

Lyon locals Beatrice Roche and Laurent Oger attend the festival every year. "I feel it's a little bit less ostentatious than the previous year", Roche said. Oger added that "the benefit-consumption ratio seems reasonable".

'La Fete des Lumieres', originally a festival in which locals celebrate the Virgin Mary by putting a candle on their window sills, attracts large crowds of visitors from all over the world.

It has changed considerably since its origins. This year, one of the artworks is the projection on Lyon's art museum of giant portraits singing, among others, Britney Spears and AC/DC songs.

($1 = 0.9501 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.