Madonna postpones tour after hospitalization for infection
Madonna postpones tour after hospitalization for infection

FILE PHOTO: 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Madonna performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Madonna poses on the red carpet a the Billboard Magazine's 11th annual Women in Music luncheon in New York, U.S., December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton File Photo
29 Jun 2023 04:22AM (Updated: 29 Jun 2023 05:08AM)
LOS ANGELES : Pop superstar Madonna has postponed the start of her upcoming tour after being hospitalized in intensive care for a serious bacterial infection, her manager said on Wednesday.

The "Vogue" singer is expected to make a full recovery, manager Guy Oseary said in a statement on Instagram.

Madonna, 64, developed the infection last Saturday and it led to a several-day stay in intensive care, Oseary said.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," the statement said.

"At this time, we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary added.

Madonna had been scheduled to start a worldwide tour on July 15 in Vancouver, wrapping up in Amsterdam in December.

The seven-time Grammy winner is known for hits including "Like A Virgin" and "Material Girl" over a four-decade career.

Source: Reuters

