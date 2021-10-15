Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Malaysian salon paints Squid Games manicures of tiny coffins, green tracksuits
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Malaysian salon paints Squid Games manicures of tiny coffins, green tracksuits

Malaysian salon paints Squid Games manicures of tiny coffins, green tracksuits
Samples of Squid Game's manicure are displayed at the nail salon Maniqure in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Malaysian salon paints Squid Games manicures of tiny coffins, green tracksuits
A customer shows her Squid Game's manicure at the nail salon Maniqure in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Malaysian salon paints Squid Games manicures of tiny coffins, green tracksuits
Nail salon Maniqure owner Lim Pei Xin works on a Squid Game's manicure for a client at her shop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Malaysian salon paints Squid Games manicures of tiny coffins, green tracksuits
Nail salon Maniqure owner Lim Pei Xin works on a Squid Game's manicure for a client at her shop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Malaysian salon paints Squid Games manicures of tiny coffins, green tracksuits
Nail salon Maniqure owner Lim Pei Xin works on a Squid Game's manicure for a client at her shop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
15 Oct 2021 01:15PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 01:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : A manicure salon in Malaysia is selling painted and press-on nail designs based on the television show Squid Game, the latest small business to cash in on the soaring popularity of the South Korean series.

The Maniqure Nail Salon on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur has designed a set of nails for each of the show's nine episodes.

"Red Light, Green Light" features the killer giant animatronic doll from the first episode, while "Hell" includes a picture of the red-suited game officials and a pink-ribboned coffin.

"Is it difficult to draw? Yes a little bit because ... it's all 100per cent hand painting, not printing," said Salon co-owner Lim Pei Xin. "Every fine line we have to stop breathing."

Squid Game earlier this week became Netflix's biggest original series launch, notching up 111 million viewers in less than a month.

The dystopian drama, in which cash-strapped contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won (US$38 million), has inspired countless memes, Halloween costumes.

It has also sparked a debate within South Korea about toxic competitive societies and prompted new interest in the country's culture and language around the world.

Chin Kwan How, co-owner of the Maniqure Nail Salon, said demand for the press-on version of the themed nails had come from international buyers via the business' website, as well as locals.

(Reporting By Ebrahim Harris; editing by Jane Wardell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us