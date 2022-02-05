Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Massive personal collection of Black history memorabilia to hit the auction block
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Massive personal collection of Black history memorabilia to hit the auction block

Massive personal collection of Black history memorabilia to hit the auction block
Various items are displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, 90, of thousands of historical and cultural artifacts tracing the African American experience from the Revolutionary War and the beginnings of slavery, through the Civil Rights Movement to today's Black Lives Matter movement, being offered in a single lot auction sale by Guernsey's on February 28, 2022, at her home in the Staten Island borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Massive personal collection of Black history memorabilia to hit the auction block
Collector Elizabeth Meaders, 90, shows the hat of an African American Vietnam War veteran from her collection of thousands of historical and cultural artifacts tracing the African American experience from the Revolutionary War and the beginnings of Slavery, through the Civil Rights Movement to today's Black Lives Matter movement, being offered in a single lot auction sale by Guernsey's on February 28, 2022, at her home in the Staten Island borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Massive personal collection of Black history memorabilia to hit the auction block
Collector Elizabeth Meaders, 90, holds an axe handle used to threaten and beat African Americans by segregationist Lester Maddox in Georgia, amid her collection of thousands of historical and cultural artifacts tracing the African American experience from the Revolutionary War and the beginnings of slavery, through the Civil Rights Movement to today's Black Lives Matter movement, being offered in a single lot auction sale by Guernsey's on February 28, 2022, at her home in the Staten Island borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Massive personal collection of Black history memorabilia to hit the auction block
Items are pictured amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, 90, of thousands of historical and cultural artifacts, which traces the African American experience from the Revolutionary War and the beginnings of slavery, through the Civil Rights Movement to today's Black Lives Matter movement, being offered in a single lot auction sale by Guernsey's on February 28, 2022, at her home in the Staten Island borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Massive personal collection of Black history memorabilia to hit the auction block
Items are pictured amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, 90, of thousands of historical and cultural artifacts which traces the African American experience from the Revolutionary War and the beginnings of slavery, through the Civil Rights Movement to today's Black Lives Matter movement, being offered in a single lot auction sale by Guernsey's on February 28, 2022, at her home in the Staten Island borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar
05 Feb 2022 04:45AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 04:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : A massive personal collection that traces the history of Black Americans and ranges from rare civil rights posters to Muhammad Ali's shoes is set to hit the auction block in late February.

For over 60 years, 90-year-old former teacher Elizabeth Meaders has amassed the collection that fills her Staten Island home. The items document the African-American experience.

"This collection was designed as a patriotic healing and teaching instrument, and it's vitally critically needed because as a further insult to a people, our history was actually left out of the history books of America," said Meaders, who says she traces her ancestry back to one of the first Black families to live on Staten Island.

"So, this collection is a gap filler," she said.

Guernsey's Auction based in New York is selling what they say is over 20,000 items of Black history memorabilia and artifacts.

"There are several detailed appraisals of this collection produced over the years by highly qualified individuals... and they ranked this collection in the sort of $7 to 10 million range," said Guernsey's President Arlan Ettinger.

"People far more knowledgeable than I have been amazed at the extent of this collection made all the more remarkable, given the fact that Ms. Meaders put it together as a teacher, on a teacher's salary," Ettinger said.

Other objects include items relating to the horrors of slavery, such as branding tools and shackles, newspapers and memorabilia celebrating civil rights demonstrations, letters from segregationists, and sporting, military and other awards won by Black Americans.

The online auction for the collection, which is being sold as a single lot, is set for Feb. 28.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; editing by Diane Craft)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us