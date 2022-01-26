Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Mattel reclaims rights for Disney Princess lineup from Hasbro
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Mattel reclaims rights for Disney Princess lineup from Hasbro

Mattel reclaims rights for Disney Princess lineup from Hasbro

The Mattel logo is seen on a toy for sale in the Kidding Around toy store Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

26 Jan 2022 08:34PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 09:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Mattel Inc on Wednesday snatched back rights to produce toys based on Walt Disney Co's "Frozen" franchise and Princess lineup, more than seven years after losing it to rival Hasbro Inc.

The reunion will bring popular Disney characters, including "Cinderella" and "Snow White," to Mattel, which will also make toys based on characters in newer animations such as "Moana" and start selling them from 2023.

New licensing deals have become crucial for U.S. toymakers as the demand for dolls and action figures touched all-time highs during the pandemic, with customers spending more on toys to keep children entertained.

Mattel did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement, which follows similar ones with Disney for Pixar Animation Studio's "Toy Story" and "Cars" franchises as well as "Lightyear."

After losing the license to Hasbro in 2014, Mattel had turned its focus to refurbishing its Barbie brand by launching a range of gender-neutral dolls as well as dolls with different skin tones.

Separately, Hasbro, which has been selling https://reut.rs/33NqEau Disney Princess and "Frozen" dolls since 2016, said it had renewed its licensing deal with Disney-owned Lucasfilm for "Star Wars" and would restart making products based on "Indiana Jones".

Mattel shares were up 6.5per cent, while Hasbro was down around 2per cent in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us