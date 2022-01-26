Logo
Mattel wins back Disney Princess license from Hasbro
The Mattel logo is seen on a toy for sale in the Kidding Around toy store Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

26 Jan 2022 08:34PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 08:34PM)
Mattel Inc said on Wednesday it had won a license to make toys based on Walt Disney Co's "Frozen" franchise and princess lineup, years after losing the license to rival Hasbro Inc.

Hasbro did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A deal would reunite the popular Disney characters with Mattel. The company will start selling new Disney toys in 2023.

Shares in Mattel rose about 8per cent, while those of Hasbro fell around 1per cent in premarket trading.

Hasbro in 2016 began selling Disney Princess and "Frozen" dolls after edging out Mattel for a license.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

