Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

'May December' director: women pay higher price than men for breaking rules
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

'May December' director: women pay higher price than men for breaking rules

'May December' director: women pay higher price than men for breaking rules
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Press conference for the film "May December" in competition - Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Director Todd Haynes and cast member Natalie Portman attend. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
'May December' director: women pay higher price than men for breaking rules
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Press conference for the film "May December" in competition - Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Director Todd Haynes and cast members Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton pose after the news conference. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
'May December' director: women pay higher price than men for breaking rules
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "May December" in competition - Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Director Todd Haynes and cast members Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton and Cory Michael Smith pose. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
'May December' director: women pay higher price than men for breaking rules
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "May December" in competition - Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Cast member Julianne Moore poses. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
'May December' director: women pay higher price than men for breaking rules
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Press conference for the film "May December" in competition - Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Cast member Natalie Portman attends. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
22 May 2023 02:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CANNES : Todd Haynes' new romantic drama "May December" shines a critical spotlight on the way women who break society's rules are held to much stricter standards than badly behaving men.

In the movie, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night, Julianne Moore plays a woman whose relationship with a 13-year-old boy drew national tabloid headlines.

"We expect this of men, these transgressions. We don't of women. And we think 'what about her family? What about her kids?'" Haynes told Reuters on Sunday. "So the women are also burdened with an extra and unequal amount of criticism when this is the very same thing that can happen with people."

The couple are still together two decades later when an actor - played by Natalie Portman - inserts herself into their life to prepare for a starring role in the film version of Moore's story.

Her often boundary-crossing presence dredges up uncomfortable questions that Moore's husband, played by Charles Melton of "Riverdale", had never fully considered before.

"There are incredibly problematic aspects to how this relationship began, which this film works toward a confrontation of toward the end," Haynes told journalists. "Yet this is so complicated by the fact that this relationship endured."

And the meaning of the title? "It just refers to an older-younger relationship. May and December. And some people in France call it 'Le Macron'" Haynes said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.