Mexico recovers three ancient artifacts from Italy
Anthropomorphic clay pot figures, part of three pieces of pre-Hispanic art returned to Mexico by Italy, are pictured during a news conference in Rome, Italy, in this handout released on October 29, 2021. Mexico's Foreign Relations Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
A clay pot adorned with human figures, part of three pieces of pre-Hispanic art returned to Mexico by Italy, is pictured during a news conference in Rome, Italy, in this handout released on October 29, 2021. Mexico's Foreign Relations Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
30 Oct 2021 02:54AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2021 02:51AM)
MEXICO CITY : Mexico on Friday recovered three ancient artifacts that were stolen and bound for auction in Italy as the Latin American country holds a global campaign to recover its art and relics.

The items, which are more than 2,300 years old, are a clay pot adorned with human figures and two ceramic human faces.

Italy's Unit for the Protection of Cultural Heritage confiscated the pieces during an inspection of artifacts for auction, officials said. The items had been illegally exported from Mexico, Italian investigations found, according to Mexico's foreign ministry.

"The people who buy these pieces, who traffic these pieces, are criminals. You share responsibility if you buy something stolen," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at an event in Rome where officials returned the artifacts.

Italy has so far returned 650 ancient and religious items to Mexico since 2013, the Mexican foreign ministry said.

"It's justice, it's universal culture. We have to return to a country the things that belong to it," Italian General Roberto Riccardi, who led the team that returned the artifacts, said on Twitter. https://twitter.com/SRE_mx/status/1454053339268792322

In September, Mexico's foreign ministry recovered stolen documents https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/mexico-recovers-missing-manuscripts-16th-century-sold-auction-2021-09-24 linked to conquistador Hernan Cortes due for auction with the aid of U.S. investigators.

(Reporting by Jake Kincaid; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

