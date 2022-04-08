Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Michael Buble finds a 'Higher' calling on latest album
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Michael Buble finds a 'Higher' calling on latest album

Michael Buble finds a 'Higher' calling on latest album
FILE PHOTO: Canadian singer Michael Buble performs during his tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Michael Buble finds a 'Higher' calling on latest album
FILE PHOTO: Show host Michael Buble speaks on stage at the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Light/File Photo
08 Apr 2022 12:07AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 12:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

After a 20-year career singer Michael Buble found a new focus for his 11th studio album, “Higher.”

“I was just so excited to, to try things to, to be things to not only to, to go to places where I might have feared to go earlier in my career or my life, but I was excited to rush in to the to the challenge.”

The Canadian singer said he strived to create innovative music.

“When I started, the goal was to make fresh music for an audience who, who had bought my records for 20 years. And I had no idea that by the end… it was fresh for me.”

The 13-track album was released on March 25 by Reprise Records, part of Warner Music Group, and features assists from Paul McCartney and Willie Nelson.

“Having someone like Paul, someone like Willie, take me under their wing and give me their blessing. Wow, hopefully, one day someone will think I'm one of those ducks too.”

Buble said his family inspired the album's three original songs.

In 2016 Buble and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, announced that their oldest son Noah, who was 3 years old at the time, had been diagnosed with cancer. He has been in remission since 2017.

The music video for the lead single, “I’ll Never Stop Loving You” was inspired by the singer's love of cinema and features romantic scenes from popular movies.

The couple used the end of the video as a birth announcement that they are expecting a fourth child.

“For me, it was less about, it was less about the what could come back financially and more about how all I could to tell the story of what I think is the greatest record of my life.”

(Reporting by Alicia Powell in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us