Michael Kors mixes urban sensible with resort ease for spring/summer 2023
Models present creations from the Michael Kors spring summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors spring summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
15 Sep 2022 05:42AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 05:42AM)
NEW YORK : Designer Michael Kors brought resort chic to the city at New York Fashion Week, in a versatile collection inspired by his post-pandemic travel binge.

"When I go to a resort now where people would have before been totally not dressed, they're dressed up. When I go to cities now, people are kind of dressed like they're at a resort when the weather is warm," he said.

"So, it's sort of urban resort because... I'm a big city boy, but I'm a beach bum."

Models in billowing shirts and kaftans zigzagged down a runway flanked by large palms before landing on an outdoor sidewalk. Poppy red, palm green and turquoise declared spring and summer, while metallics provided shimmer and glamour.

"It can go to a resort or it works in the city," said Kors. "And then on the other hand, black done in a very sort of linear, graphic way that can again go from the city to a resort. And then, yes, electric, electric shades worn head to toe."

Serena Williams and Anne Hathaway were among the celebrities who attended the show on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

