Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher fundraiser for Ukraine refugees tops $6.8 million
FILE PHOTO: Actor Mila Kunis, gets a kiss from Hasty Pudding Theatricals President Amira Weeks and Vice President Jacques Berguig, both dressed in drag, during a parade to honor Kunis as Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2018 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sit in the audience during the ceremony for the unveiling of Zoe Saldana's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
05 Mar 2022 04:39AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2022 04:39AM)
Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised over $6.8 million as of Friday, a day after setting up a GoFundMe page seeking humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees.

    Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983, moved to the United States in 1991.

    "I have always considered myself an American, a proud American... But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian," Kunis said in an embedded video.

    "The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity."

    Kutcher, sitting by Kunis' side in the video, said the funds would be used to provide refugee and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by Russia's invasion of the neighboring country.

"The principle challenge right now is logistics. We need to get housing and we need to get supplies and resources into the area," said Kutcher. "And I have never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian."

    The two actors, who married in 2015, have agreed to match up to $3 million of donations, with the ultimate goal of raising $30 million. They are partnering with short-term housing website Airbnb.org and Flexport.org, which organizes shipments of humanitarian aid to refugees.

(Reporting by Rollo Ross; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

