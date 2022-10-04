'Put the mask back on': Mixed reactions to popular YouTuber Dream's face reveal

Popular Minecraft player and YouTuber Dream revealed his face to his gigantic viewer base of more than 30 million subscribers on Sunday (Oct 2).

The content creator amassed his popularity by pairing his gaming content with a mysterious persona, hiding his face behind an avatar and a smiley face mask.

After a brief social media campaign that included content creators uploading clips of their reaction to his face, Dream uploaded a five-minute clip titled "hi, I'm Dream.".

The video has gained nearly 28 million views and almost 3 million likes as of Tuesday evening.