Mona Lisa copy goes under the hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction
FILE PHOTO: A visitor looks at a copy of the Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, which will go up for auction on November 9, at the Artcurial auction house in Paris, France, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Noemie Olive

10 Nov 2021 02:34AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 02:35AM)
PARIS :A faithful copy of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," one of the world's most recognisable portraits, sold for 210,000 euros (US$242,634) at a Paris auction on Tuesday.

The auction house, Artcurial, had estimated the copy, dating from around 1600 and looking strikingly similar to the original, would fetch 150,000 to 200,000 euros.

Leonardo's original, which French King Francois I bought from the painter in 1518, can be found in Paris' Louvre museum, drawing huge crowds to see its enigmatic smile.

In June, a European collector bought another 17th-century copy of the "Mona Lisa" for 2.9 million euros, a record for a reproduction of the work, at Christie's in Paris.

In 2017, Christie's New York sold Leonardo's "Salvator Mundi" for US$450 million.

(US$1 = 0.8655 euro)

(Reporting by Ingrid MelanderEditing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

