Moncler Genius presents new 'co-creators' at London Fashion Week show

LONDON : Italian luxury brand Moncler unveiled an expansion of its Moncler Genius collaborations project at London Fashion Week on Monday, introducing new "co-creators" in the realms of art, music, design and sport.

The label, known for its puffer jackets, took over the Olympia London exhibition centre with its "The Art of Genius” live show, with the likes of singers Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys, rapper Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation and brands Mercedes-Benz and Adidas Originals among others having their own space to present their creative concepts.

For Williams' "Art of the Terrain" concept, models dressed in khaki camping outerwear walked around a set covered in grass. Others posed in a range of colourful puffer jackets, coats and gloves at the Adidas space.

Earlier this month, Moncler said it was evolving from the Moncler Genius fashion collaborations project it launched in 2018, where guest designers presented different versions of its jackets, "to a platform for co-creation across different industries".

The Monday evening show drew famous faces from the worlds of entertainment, fashion and sport, including the likes of Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton.