Multiverse adventure 'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Austin Butler poses as he arrives at the London screening of 'Elvis' in London, Britain May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
FILE PHOTO: Michelle Yeoh poses with her award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FILE PHOTO: Director Baz Luhrmann poses with cast members Austin Butler and Tom Hanks as they arrive at the London screening of 'Elvis' in London, Britain May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
FILE PHOTO: An Oscars statuette on display at a screening of the Oscars in Paris, France April 26, 2021. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Ke Huy Quan poses with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
24 Jan 2023 07:05PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2023 10:21PM)
LOS ANGELES :Dimension-hopping adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" topped the list of films nominated on Tuesday for this year's Academy Awards, securing 11 nominations that include a spot in the prestigious best picture race.

Others vying for best picture include Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film "The Fabelmans," the splashy "Elvis" biopic and "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron's blockbuster sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time.

"Top Gun: Maverick," "Tar," "Triangle of Sadness," "Women Talking" and "All Quiet on the Western Front" also are in the running.

Winners of the industry's highest honors will be unveiled at a March 12 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co's ABC network.

The Oscars and other entertainment awards shows have been struggling to attract TV viewers, particularly younger ones who spend time on TikTok and YouTube.

Last year's Academy Awards show, when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before winning best actor, drew about 15.4 million TV viewers, the second-smallest audience ever.

Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Source: Reuters

