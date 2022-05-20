Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy, TMZ reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy, TMZ reports

Musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy, TMZ reports
FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - September 13, 2021. ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy, TMZ reports
FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - September 13, 2021. ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20 May 2022 03:18AM (Updated: 20 May 2022 03:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : Pop singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are new parents of a baby boy, according to a report on the TMZ website on Thursday.

Rihanna, 34, gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. It is their first child.

Representatives for the musicians did not respond to requests for comment. The couple announced Rihanna's pregnancy in January.

The Barbados-born "Diamonds" singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, has won nine Grammy awards and also developed the Fenty makeup and fashion lines.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 33, were friends for many years before they began dating. The rapper told GQ magazine in May 2021 that she was "the love of my life" and that he "absolutely" wanted to be a father.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us