NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino named chair of YMU board

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino has been named chair of the board of YMU, a division of Transatlantic Talent Management Co whose clients include Simon Cowell and Paris Hilton.

Yaccarino is chairman of NBCUniversal's Global Advertising and Partnerships unit, overseeing ad sales, partnerships and strategic initiatives across the company's television networks and its streaming platform, Peacock. NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast Corp.

YMU hopes to benefit from Yaccarino's breadth of experience, including her work arranging partnerships between brands and NBCUniversal's talent, and forging alliances with other platforms, such as TikTok, to promote the network's programming.

"Her value, knowledge and expertise will enable us to deliver an even better service to our clients and turbo charge our international growth," YMU's chief executive, Mary Bekhait, said in a statement on Thursday announcing Yaccarino's appointment.

The UK-based talent management agency represents entertainers, athletes and musicians. Its roster includes electronic dance music producer 3LAU, the English Premiere League's Tyler Adams and British television presenter Claudia Winkleman.