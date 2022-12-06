Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Netflix hit 'Emily in Paris' draws cast to French capital for global premiere
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Netflix hit 'Emily in Paris' draws cast to French capital for global premiere

Netflix hit 'Emily in Paris' draws cast to French capital for global premiere

FILE PHOTO: Lily Collins arrives for the Time 100 NEXT Gala celebrating Rising Stars who are Shaping the Future of their Fields in New York, U.S., October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

06 Dec 2022 06:24PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 06:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : The cast of "Emily in Paris" will take to the red carpet in the city of lights Tuesday for the global premiere of season three of the popular Netflix series.

Slated for release on Dec. 21, the new season of the television comedy stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American who has relocated from Chicago to the French capital for a marketing job in the luxury industry.

The series, which is produced by "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, debuted at the height of pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and was watched by 58 million households in its first month, making it the most popular comedy on Netflix that year.

It has drawn ire in France for caricatures of Parisians while inspiring droves of visitors from abroad to the capital for selfies in front of the Eiffel Tower and meals at Emily's favorite haunts.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays the role of Emily's French boss, said that while the series pokes fun at the French, it also takes on Americans, pitting different working styles against one another - but hinted at newfound cooperation between the two cultures.

"In the third season, we wind up inspiring one another - I inspire her and she inspires me and this bridge that we have to build between the cultures comes into place," said Leroy-Beaulieu, speaking to French radio channel France Inter Tuesday.

"Emily in Paris" adds two new cast members, Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling, in the upcoming series.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.