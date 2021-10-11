Netflix hit show Squid Game spurs interest in learning Korean

SEOUL: Interest in learning Korean has spiked since the launch of hit Netflix show Squid Game, tutoring services reported, underscoring a growing global obsession with South Korean culture from entertainment to beauty products.

Language learning app Duolingo said the nine-part thriller, in which cash-strapped contestants play deadly childhood games in a bid to win 45.6 billion won (US$38.19 million), had spurred both beginners and existing students hoping to improve their skills.

Duolingo reported a 76 per cent rise in new users signing up to learn Korean in Britain and 40 per cent in the United States over the two weeks following the show's premiere.

South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, has established itself as a global entertainment hub with its vibrant pop-culture, including the seven-member boy band BTS and movies such as Oscar winners Parasite, a black comedy about deepening inequality, and Minari, about a Korean immigrant family in the United States.

Just this week, the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) added 26 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition, including "hallyu", or Korean wave, the term widely used to describe the global success of South Korean music, film, TV, fashion and food.